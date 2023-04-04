AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A child and and woman were transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene of the incident at 2750 NE 183rd St., Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman was pushing a baby stroller when she and the child were struck by a pickup truck.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the black pickup truck had police tape across it. The stroller was also seen near a sidewalk.

The victims were transported as trauma alerts and were sent to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story

