Child transported after crash in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a child to the hospital after a car crashed into a Valentine’s Day vendor in South Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the incident along the 30000 block of South Dixie Hwy, just after 1 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a gray car with significant damage at the scene, with yellow police tape blocking off the area.

According to witness Chris Werner, two cars may have been drag racing down the northbound lanes of U.S. 1.

“I saw two muscle cars flying down the street going approximately 80 miles per hour,” said Werner during a phone interview.

However, police have not confirmed this account.

Werner said he did not see the crash, but he rushed to an off-duty police officer who happened to be nearby.

“Later on, I bumped into an off-duty Homestead Police officer, and he told me that a little boy had just gotten run over by the cars that were drag racing, and he was approximately seven or eight years old and that he was a trauma alert,” said Werner. “That’s when I ran into the off-duty Homestead Police officer, and he told me about the little getting seriously hurt.”

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a pediatric trauma patient was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

It has not been confirmed whether or not the cars involved in the incident were drag racing.

7News has learned that one of the drivers in a Dodge Charger was leaving a dealership before the crash happened.

The patient’s exact age and condition are unknown.

