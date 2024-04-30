MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy has been taken to the hospital after a frightening fall.

Officials said the student was leaning against a second-floor railing at Miami Shores Elementary when he fell over.

The kindergartener was alert and conscious as he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools state they are not sure if the railing gave way or if the student went over it.

Skyforce was over the scene and no broken railing, yellow tape, or any indication of where the fall occurred at the elementary school.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.