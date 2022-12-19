NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a child and a man to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in North Miami.

7News cameras captured the victims as emergency crews rushed them into Ryder Trauma Center, Sunday night.

The shooting took place along the 1000 block of Northeast 126th Street, shortly before 7 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the victims initially drove themselves to Jackson North Medical Center.]

“Respond to inter-hospital transport, a 10-year-old male with gunshot wounds at Jackson North” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

From there, paramedics transported them by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Cameras captured loved ones as they consoled each other and spoke with police outside the hospital.

Back at the scene, cameras showed crime scene tape cordoning off an area of a neighborhood.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call North Miami Police at 305-891-0294 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

