MIAMI (WSVN) - A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car allegedly driven by an elderly woman in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to reports of a child struck by a car, around 3:57 p.m., near SW 22nd Street and SW 32nd Avenue, Monday.

According to witnesses, an elderly woman was driving a red Nissan SUV and was trying to park outside a store. She accidentally hit the gas when trying to brake, drove forward, and accidentally hit the child and possibly a family member, as they were exiting the store.

The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The SUV had major damage to the front of the car and was taped off as police began their investigation.

7News captured an elderly woman with a police officer going through the SUV for allegedly her belongings. Police have not confirmed if she was the driver.

Witnesses tell 7News that the elderly have a responsibility to make sure they are not putting the public in harm’s way.

“When you get to a point, I’m growing older myself, we come to a point that we need to accept our reality as we grow older and we need to be responsible. Especially with the community around us,” said a man.

As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.

