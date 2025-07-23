MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was transported to the hospital following a reported shooting at a parking lot in Miami Gardens.

A blood trail was seen near a white car, possibly the focus of the police investigation, surrounded by crime scene tape in the area of 207th and Northwest 22nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The toddler, possibly around two years old, was transported to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

“It looks like it may be in the parking lot,” said a dispatcher. “Advising that there’s a gun left in the vehicle and the child picked it up and somehow got shot. I’ll let you know when police arrive.”

I heard the scream. She screamed when the shot went off,” said a neighbor.

Whether or not the shooting was an accident is currently unclear.

7News has reached out to authorities for more information.

