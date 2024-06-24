HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was airlifted to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Campbell Drive, Monday afternoon.

Once crews located the child, they were airlifted to HCA Kendall Hospital.

The vehicle involved in the incident, a black Tesla, was seen with its windshield shattered and red marks were around its four tires.

The condition of the child remains unknown.

