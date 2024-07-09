MIAMI (WSVN) - A child on Tuesday was rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, the child was shot in the 200 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

The child was driven by a family member to Holtz Children’s Hospital at around noon, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Details remain limited as police continue their investigation.

The child’s condition remains unknown.

