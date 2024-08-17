HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital after the young victim was pulled unresponsive from the water at a park in Hialeah, officials said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning at Amelia Earhart Park, located at 401 E 65th St., late Saturday afternoon.

First responders arrived and immediately began performing CPR on the child.

Paramedics then rook the victim to a rescue truck and transported them to Palmetto General Hospital. As of 6 p.m., the child’s condition is unknown.

