NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a child to the hospital after the young victim was bitten by a dog in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1900 block of Northwest 52nd Street, at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was alert and accompanied by an adult as he was taken into Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

