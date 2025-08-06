NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was grazed by a stray bullet while she was asleep in her Northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex, officials say.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Fairway View apartment complex located in the area of Northwest 69th Avenue and Northwest 173rd Drive around 3:15a.m., Wednesday following reports of person grazed by a stray bullet.

At the scene, deputies determined that a young girl was sleeping in her bed when she was grazed by a stray bullet that pierced her window.

According to deputies, the child was grazed near her lower limbs. Her injuries were non-life threatening and the victim was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue.

7News camera captured deputies combing the area for shell casings and other clues.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains under investigation.

The MDSO Northwest General Investigations Unit (GIU) detectives have taken over the investigation.

