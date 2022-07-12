MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a child was found unresponsive inside a car in Miami Gardens.

On Monday, at around 3:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue responded to a call about the child found near the Lubavitch Educational Center, located at 17330 NW 7th Ave.

The child was transported to a local hospital. According to the Miami Herald, the child died in the hospital and was a 3-year-old boy.

The Miami Herald also stated the vehicle is owned by the father, who works for the center.

The father is said to have left the child behind, in the car, and didn’t realize until around 3 p.m., when the child was noticed missing from class.

The child is said to have been left in the car for many hours.

The father has since been questioned by Miami Gardens Police.

7News has reached out to the Lubavitch Educational Center for a statement, Rabbi Benzion Korf the Dean of Lubavitch Education Center said:

“We are beyond devastated that we experienced an accident on the Lubavitch Education Center (LEC) campus today involving a private vehicle, which resulted in the untimely passing of the 3-year-old son of two staff members.

This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel. A guidance counselor and therapist will be made available to meet with staff and students tomorrow and offer support as needed.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family at this time of great loss. We ask the community for their prayers and to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.”

It remains an active investigation.

