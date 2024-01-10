NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a medical call after a child fell from an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Officials confirmed that the child did fall from a building located on Northeast Sixth Avenue and 13th Street around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

According to North Miami Police, the 4-year-old child was playing near the window with its mother when, moments later, the young one fell out o the window.

The child was taken to the hospital via air rescue as a trauma alert with a head injury, authorities said. A mother who was visibly distraught was seen accompanying her child.

Around 9:15 a.m., police remained at the scene to investigate how the incident unfolded.

The child’s condition remains unknown.

