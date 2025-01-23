NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A child who was dropped off Thursday morning at North Miami Elementary School has been picked up.

Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the child has been reunited with the family.

According to authorities, a family friend, driving a black BMW sedan, left the child at the wrong school at around 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials confirmed that the child is not registered as a student at the school, located at 665 NE 145th Street and is too young to be an elementary school student.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.