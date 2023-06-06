MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-year-old girl is recovering from a bad dog bite that happened at her home in Miami Gardens, Monday evening.

The incident happened at 43rd Avenue and Northwest 195th Street.

Police said the child was feeding the family dog when it suddenly bit her in the face.

The young victim was airlifted to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial Regional in Hollywood.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is investigating.

