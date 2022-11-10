NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade.

7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Crews were seen administering CPR on the child, who is believed to be around 10 years old. The patient’s condition is unknown.

Miami-Dade Police have not provided details, as they continue to investigate.

