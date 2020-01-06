Child airlifted after residential house fire in N. Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A child had to be airlifted to the hospital after a residential house fire in North Miami.

The fire broke out at a residence located at 1615 NW 123rd St., before 3 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters worked to handle the fire, as smoke came out of a bedroom with bars over the window.

7 News cameras showed the air ambulance landing at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where the child appeared to be alert and talking to medical professionals as they were admitting him.

There’s no word about the extent of the child’s injuries.

According to firefighters, another child, who was accompanied by an adult, was transported to Jackson by ground.

The fire is now under control, but the cause remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.