NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child in North Miami Beach was injured in a firework incident.

Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast 170th Street, Friday.

According to North Miami Beach police, the child suffered a serious head injury as a result of playing with unknown fireworks.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to be OK.

