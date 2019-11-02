Child airlifted after falling off roof in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a child to the hospital after, officials said, the victim fell off a roof in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 264th Street and 142nd Avenue, near Naranja Park, just before 3 p.m., Saturday.

@OfficialJoelF helicopter arriving at Naranja Park – ambulance & fire truck have been there for at least 15 minutes. Cops slowing down traffic in front of the park. pic.twitter.com/G3cXQRESrL — ange (@angelicamk_) November 2, 2019

A 7News viewer tweeted photos showing an air rescue helicopter landing in the park.

Paramedics airlifted the 8-year-old victim to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital as a trauma alert. The child’s condition is unknown.

The fall is believed to have happened at an apartment complex across the street from the park.

Witnesses said police officers slowed down traffic in the area for hours around the park, but the scene has since cleared.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.