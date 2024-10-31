NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was transported to the hospital after they were shot by a flare gun in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 13020 NW 32nd Ave., Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the child was airlifted to the hospital.

It remains unclear how or why the flare gun was discharged.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.