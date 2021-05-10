Child, 3 adults hospitalized after crash on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported three adults and a child to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes, north of State Road 112, just after 9:15 p.m.

Paramedics transported the adult victims to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The child was taken to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

As of 10:30 p.m., only one northbound lane was open to traffic near SR 112.

