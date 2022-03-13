HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous crash course in a Hialeah neighborhood left an SUV in pieces and sent three people to the hospital, including a child, police said.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near West Fifth Street and 44th Place, at around 6:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a Porsche SUV lost control and hit a tree, then swung around and landed in the yard of a home.

Police said the vehicle also hit three parked cars and a boat.

The three people inside the SUV were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. The child and a woman are expected to be OK.

Officials said the driver was airlifted and was in cardiac arrest at last update. His current condition is unknown.

