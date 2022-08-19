MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said.

In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination, effective Friday.

Zahralban wrote, “We have confirmed that the firefighter in question authored a written statement using a social media platform that demonstrated a disregard for human life, demonstrated a violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami Firefighter.”

Zahralban is referring to remarks written in a group chat in response to Echevarry’s death several days after he was shot multiple times in a shootout with an armed robbery suspect in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. The 29-year-old succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night.

The group chat remarks are as follows: “Who cares? Another dead cop, probably against gun control. They didn’t give an [expletive] when kids were dying in that school shooting they stood outside. Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down. How many idiots I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they all were too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated? All cops are good for is protecting the rich property owners and the status quo. Everything else is a farce. [Expletive] the police.”

Miami Fire Rescue officials said on Thursday that the firefighter in question had been relieved of duty.

In Friday’s statement, Zahralban wrote, “These characteristics make it impossible for this individual to carry out his duties as a first responder in the City of Miami.”

Local law enforcement and others in the community paid their respects to Echaverry on Friday morning as a procession transported his body from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

