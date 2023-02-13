MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to a South Florida neighborhood.

The chicken chain restaurant will be located at 5870 NW 183rd St. and begin serving the Miami Gardens community on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A Miami Gardens will be open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Customers will be able to order inside, from the drive-thru, or online and pick up in-store.

Chick-fil-A encourages customers to sign-up for their tiered membership program where guests can receive points on qualifying purchases to be redeemed for rewards in the future.

In honor of the new restaurant in Miami Gardens, the franchise is surprising 100 local heroes that are making an impact in the community with free Chick-fil-A for one year. Additionally, the restaurant is donating $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the fight against hunger in the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

The restaurant will be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program with an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.