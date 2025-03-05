MIAMI (WSVN) - A 40-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after being accused of drugging two men and stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from them at an apartment in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Tamika Hayes was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft in connection with the Feb.28 incident.

Hayes, along with another woman, reportedly met the victims while bar-hopping in Miami. After befriending the men, the women drove them back to the men’s apartment on Brickell Bay Drive.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station reportedly shows the group arriving in a 2024 BMW X3 at around 4 a.m.

According to the arrest warrant, Victim 1, who wore a Rolex watch valued at $10,000, and Victim 2 both recall going unconscious after returning to the apartment, suspecting they were drugged without their consent. When they woke hours later, they noticed several items missing, including the Rolex, an iPhone 16, cash, and bank cards, according to the warrant.

The victims sought medical attention after the incident, which Miami police are investigating as a “bad date case” — a scheme where women target men wearing expensive jewelry, lure them to their homes, drug them and steal their valuables.

Hayes was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved, and a hit on the car’s license plate led to her arrest in Pompano Beach.

Police are awaiting the results of laboratory tests to confirm if narcotics were involved.

She was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility.

