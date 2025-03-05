MIAMI (WSVN) - A 40-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after being accused of drugging two men and stealing over $30,000 worth of property from them at an apartment in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Tamika Hayes was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft in connection with the Feb. 28 incident.

The suspect faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer during a bond hearing, Wednesday morning.

The two victims, Sean McClain and his friend Jack Rubin, asked the judge not to grant bond to Hayes.

“I’m here because I’m the victim of an invasive and desvastating crime,” said McClain.

Hayes, along with another woman, reportedly met the victims at The Corner, a bar located next to E11VEN Miami nightclub, along the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue.

After befriending the men, the women drove the four of them back to the men’s apartment on Brickell Bay Drive.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station reportedly shows the group arriving in a 2024 BMW X3 at around 4 a.m.

According to the arrest warrant, the victims, one of whom wore a Rolex watch valued at $10,000, recalled losing consciousness after returning to the apartment.

“I woke up like i’ve never woke up before. I didn’t know where I was, even though I was in my home,” said McClain. no phone no watch and no recollection.”

McClain and Rubin said they noticed several items missing, including the Rolex, an iPhone 16, cash and bank cards.

“I had no phone, no wallet, no credit, mo debit card, no license, no watch and no recollection,” said McClain. “It was only when my friend, the other victim Jack on here, woke me up, he shook me awake, that we began to piece together what happened.”

The victims sought medical attention after the incident, which Miami police are investigating as a “bad date case” — a scheme where women target men wearing expensive jewelry, lure them to their homes, drug them and steal their valuables.

Hayes was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved, and a hit on the car’s license plate led to her arrest in Pompano Beach. She was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

In court Wednesday, both victims told Glazer the crime left them shaken.

“I lost a phone with access to nearly every facet of my private and business life, a watch that I worked years to save up for, cash and no small degree of social credit in the building where I live,” said McClain.

The victims said they were on vacation from New York at the time.

“I’m still dealing with the realization that my parents could have had to bury their only son, and my sister would grow up without a brother,” said Rubin. “I beg you to deny bail, not only to give myself a bit of peace of mind and potentially the opportunity for a normal night’s sleep, but to prevernt her from doing this to anyone ever again.”

The suspect’s attorney said there is no evidence that the men were drugged.

“There’s nothing indicating that Ms. Hayes gave them any substance in any form,” said Hayes’ attorney.

But Glazer said that since Hayes has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, bond is set at $100,000, as well as $75,000 for the grand theft charge.

Hayes was also ordered to stay away from the victims and The Corner Bar.

Police are awaiting the results of laboratory tests to confirm if narcotics were involved.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.