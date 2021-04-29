Chicago man, woman tased during confrontation with Miami Beach officer; 3 arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men and a woman from Chicago were arrested following a run-in with a Miami Beach Police officer that was caught on video.

Police said 31-year-old Kellen McMiller and 29-year-old Catrina Jones were taken into custody on the intersection of Collins Avenue and 11th Street following the tense confrontation, just after 3 a.m., Thursday.

Sean Rhodes, a friend of McMiller and Jones, was also arrested nearby.

The officer seen on the cellphone video was heading toward a call about a stabbing in the area when, according to the arrest report, “McMiller struck the police vehicle with a large glass container of alcohol.”

Investigators said the officer stopped his car and tried to take the bottle of Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne.

According to the report, McMiller pushed the officer.

The report states that the officer was eventually able to take the bottle away, but that’s reportedly when McMiller and Jones began to curse and threaten him.

It remains unclear exactly at what point in the interaction the one-minute cellphone video starts, but it shows McMiller as he pulled Jones away from the officer. McMiller appears to be pushed by the officer.

The video the shows McMiller walking back toward the officer, when he’s shoved and shocked with a Taser.

“Get off of him!” a man is heard saying in the video.

The report states the officer told Jones to back up, ​but instead, it claims, she said, “Oh, we are going to really [expletive] you up now,” as she tried to remove the Taser probes from McMiller.​

It was at that moment when she was also shocked with a Taser.

Rhodes was taken into custody for allegedly carrying an open container and resisting arrest.

Both Jones and McMiller appeared in court, Thursday afternoon. They were charged with resisting an officer with violence.

McMiller was also charged with battery on a police officer and possession of an open container of alcohol.

McMiller’s bond was set at $5,000. Jones’ bond was set at $1,000.

According to the report, the officer wasn’t able to turn on his body camera because of how quickly the situation escalated.

Miami Beach Police officials referred 7News to the arrest report when asked to comment on the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.