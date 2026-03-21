CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Chewy and the Underline are hosting a tennis ball drop Saturday to turn the Chewy Bark Park into a giant ball pit for dogs.

Thousands of tennis balls will cover the Coral Gables park, giving dogs the chance to run and play with them, and their owners to take one home.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, with food, drinks, and photo opportunities at the park.

Donations will benefit local shelters across Miami.

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