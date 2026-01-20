MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is heading back to court for her arraignment.

The proceeding, scheduled for Tuesday morning, was delayed in December as she worked to secure attorneys.

The Florida Democrat and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, are charged with stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds when she worked as a CEO at Trinity Healthcare Services, her family’s healthcare company.

Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, is accused of using the money to then fund her 2021 campaign.

The case is raising questions since the family’s healthcare company had already reached a settlement with the state of Florida.

Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to Congress in 2022 in the 20th District, representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, in a special election following the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings.

The congresswoman has pleaded not guilty. Back in November, she called her indictment “baseless.”

