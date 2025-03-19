SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Zoo Miami cheetah was given a clean bill of health after getting some care.

The zoo on Wednesday shared photos of 13-year-old Koda receiving his annual wellness exam.

The 110-pound cat underwent a number of procedures, including an ultrasound, dental cleaning and blood work.

Zoo officials said the tests came back OK, and the cheetah is in good health.

The zoo said Koda undergoes regular tests because of his advanced age.

