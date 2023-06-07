MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of an unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Miami has until midnight on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to claim their prize.

A FANTASY 5 prize-winning ticket worth $94,289.60 remains unclaimed, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the December 16, 2022, drawing were:

08 – 09 – 11 – 25 – 35

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 15771 Southwest 152nd Street in Miami. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket from this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the December 16 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

According to the Florida Lottery, if there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

