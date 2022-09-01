HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Keys Gate Charter School, both the high school and the smaller school across the street, have been placed on lockdown.

The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockown Thursday morning after administration received information about a possible threat.

The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and searched the school for any activity.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed as officials set up a command post and continued their investigation.

Students were allowed to evacuate the building.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students were gathered at a parking lot contacting their parents.

