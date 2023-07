CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - An RV was seen completely charred in Cutler Bay, Monday morning.

The RV was parked inside the yard of a home located near Cutler Court and Southwest 85th Avenue.

It does not seem the fire spread to other areas in the home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.