MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger flight that was headed to North Carolina from Puerto Rico was diverted to Miami International Airport due to strong turbulence that left one person injured.

7Skyforce captured the American Airlines plane surrounded by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles after landing at MIA, Tuesday morning.

The aircraft took off from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was headed to Charlotte when it hit some turbulence.

One person was injured, so the flight was diverted to MIA, where it landed safely at around 10 a.m.

MDFR officials said the injured patient was assessed and treated at the scene.

7News has reached out to American Airlines for more details about this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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