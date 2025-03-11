(WSVN) - 7News is remembering an old friend and long time fixture at the station: Charlie Folds.

Folds played ‘Toby the Robot’ in the 1960s and 1970s during weekend mornings, making him the area’s most popular children’s TV personality.

His program featured skits and gags with Charlie Baxter.

After several years, and several characters, Folds decided to move behind the scenes.

He oversaw Channel 7’s Community Affairs Department and helped the station develop relationships within our diverse community.

Charlie spent 45 years at Channel 7 before retiring in 2003.

He passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.

