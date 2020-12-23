Charity gifts family of 9 Walmart shopping spree after NW Miami-Dade house fire

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A charity helped a family of nine with Christmas shopping Wednesday after their house went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade, as well as helping them get back on their feet.

The Gomez family is getting a helping hand this holiday season.

“Right now, I’m so grateful for all the help we’ve been getting,” said Kenia Gomez.

“Words can’t explain how we feel. We’re just very grateful,” said Jordan Gomez.

After a tough year due to the pandemic, earlier in December, the family of nine faced even more tragedy when a fire tore through their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

“I’m assuming when we turned on the A/C unit, it just surged or something, and that’s when the fire started,” Jordan said.

Now, Helping Others and Giving Hope partnered with Walmart to give them a holiday surprise. On Wednesday, the family was gifted a $1,000 shopping spree.

“I’m gonna get stuff that I need, and I want, like, a pillow and pajamas,” said Joel Gomez.

“Honestly, it’s what we do, and I’m glad we can help you out,” said Steven Ferreiro.

The family lost just about everything and is still working to get back on their feet, but they said this act of kindness will go a long way this Christmas.

“Due to the circumstances, we’re very glad that something good came out of it, especially with the kids going through a lot the first week,” Kenia said.

While they’re excited to get some essential items, and even new presents, they’re most thankful to still have each other.

“I’m also thankful for, like my mom said earlier, that we get to spend Christmas together,” Joel said.​

Whatever the Gomez family didn’t spend on Wednesday, they’ll get it in a gift card, so that they can come back and continue shopping later.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.