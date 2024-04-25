MIAMI (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man accused of brutally beating a transgender woman to death outside of the Miami City Ballet appeared in court, where a judge upgraded his charges.

Gregory Gibert was originally facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly fatally assaulting 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos.

During his court appearance Thursday, Gibert’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, an employee of the Miami City Ballet, located at the corner of 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, initially found what they thought was someone sleeping on the steps, near the main entrance.

The employee attempted to wake the victim, only to find no response. The employee reportedly saw blood surrounding Dos Passos and called 911.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units arrived and pronounced Dos Passos dead at the scene.

Dos Passos’ stepfather, Victor Van Gilst, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Dos Passos arrived at the location around midnight and lay down near the entrance. The report then states that a man, later identified as Gibert, was seen on video arriving and surveying the area.

At one point, investigators said, the suspect retrieved a metal pipe.

The arrest report states Gibert “approached the victim while she was sleeping and began to strike her with the metal pipe about the head and face several times.”

Following the attack, Gibert reportedly discarded the weapon in a nearby trash can and fled the scene.

Dos Passos died before help arrived, detectives said.

Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine on Wednesday offered his condolences.

“My thoughts, my prayers, go out to the family, to the victim,” he said.

In the arrest report, police noted that the victim, formerly known as Heitor Doria Dos Passos, had changed her name and gender in October 2023.

It is unclear whether the attack was targeted or a hate crime.

Van Gilst said he fears his stepdaughter’s death was the result of her sexual orientation.

“I believe that the fact that she’s transgender had something to do with it,” he said

Magazine said that at this time, no signs point to a hate crime.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner released the following statement:

“A horrific murder of a homeless individual occurred on the streets of our city. Thankfully, the Miami Beach Police Department made an arrest within 24 hours. The suspect has an extensive criminal record and reportedly was recently released from custody on probation for prior criminal charges. Police apprehended the suspect in the City of Miami and the investigation is currently ongoing. This case is further evidence that individuals need to be held accountable for prior violent crimes for the protection of the public. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. The safety of our residents and everyone in our city is the top priority.” Steven Meiner

The LGBTQ organization, Pridelines, will hold a memorial for Dos Passos. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Pridelines’ Miami Beach location, at 1130 Washington Avenue.

