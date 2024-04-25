MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man accused of brutally beating a transgender woman to death outside of the Miami City Ballet appeared in court, where a judge upgraded his charges.

Gregory Gibert was originally facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly fatally assaulting 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos.

During his court appearance Thursday, Gibert’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

“To me, it looks like it should be a first-degree murder, not a second degree,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said.

According to the arrest report, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, an employee of the Miami City Ballet, located at the corner of 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, initially found what they thought was someone sleeping on the steps, near the main entrance.

The employee attempted to wake the victim, only to find no response. The employee reportedly saw blood surrounding Dos Passos and called 911.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units arrived and pronounced Dos Passos dead at the scene.

Dos Passos’ stepfather, Victor Van Gilst, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

He said he thinks the murder was a result of her gender identity.

“Our nightmare became reality,” said Victor Van Gilst. “I believe the fact that she is transgender had something to do with it.”

According to the arrest report, Dos Passos arrived at the location around midnight and lay down near the entrance. The report then states that a man, later identified as Gibert, was seen on video arriving and surveying the area.

At one point, investigators said, the suspect retrieved a metal pipe.

The arrest report states Gibert “approached the victim while she was sleeping and began to strike her with the metal pipe about the head and face several times.”

Following the attack, Gibert reportedly discarded the weapon in a nearby trash can and fled the scene.

Dos Passos died before help arrived, detectives said.

Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine on Wednesday offered his condolences.

“My thoughts, my prayers, go out to the family, to the victim,” he said.

In the arrest report, police noted that the victim, formerly known as Heitor Doria Dos Passos, had changed her name and gender in October 2023.

It is unclear whether the attack was targeted or a hate crime.

Van Gilst said he fears his stepdaughter’s death was the result of her sexual orientation.

“I believe that the fact that she’s transgender had something to do with it,” he said

Magazine said that at this time, no signs point to a hate crime.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner released the following statement:

“A horrific murder of a homeless individual occurred on the streets of our city. Thankfully, the Miami Beach Police Department made an arrest within 24 hours. The suspect has an extensive criminal record and reportedly was recently released from custody on probation for prior criminal charges. Police apprehended the suspect in the City of Miami and the investigation is currently ongoing. This case is further evidence that individuals need to be held accountable for prior violent crimes for the protection of the public. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. The safety of our residents and everyone in our city is the top priority.” Steven Meiner

The LGBTQ organization, Pridelines, will held a memorial for Dos Passos on Thursday evening at Pridelines’ Miami Beach location, at their Washington Avenue location.

Those who attended said they were mourning the death of Dos Passos as well as celebrating her life.

“She was just a lovely person. She had some challenges that she was faced with and we were helping her with those challenges but she was just a light,” said Pridelines Executive Director Dr. Edward Summers. “We feel really personal about this. She was a member of our community.”

The organization said her life was valuable, regardless of how she identified.

“We want to bring attention to issues facing the trans community but the much larger issue as well, housing, and the fact that Miami does not have the sufficient resources to support our homeless community, we do not have dedicated LGBTQ+ housing in Miami Dade County,” said Summers.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.