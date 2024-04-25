MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man accused of brutally beating a transgender woman to death outside of the Miami City Ballet appeared in court, where a judge upgraded his charges.

Meanwhile, a devastated community has come together in Miami Beach to pay their respects to the victim.

Gregory Gibert was originally facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly fatally assaulting 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos.

During his court appearance on Thursday, Gibert’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

“To me, it looks like it should be a first-degree murder, not a second degree,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The LGBTQ organization Pridelines is holding a memorial for Dos Passos on Thursday evening at Pridelines’ Miami Beach location along Washington Avenue.

“We feel really personal about this. She was a member of our community,” said Pridelines Executive Director Dr. Edward Summers.

Those who attended said they were mourning the death of Dos Passos as well as celebrating her life.

“She was just a lovely person. She had some challenges that she was faced with, and we were helping her with those challenges, but she was just a light,” said Summers.

Dos Passos was experiencing homelessness, and according to Miami Beach Police, she was sleeping outside of the Miami City Ballet, located at the corner of 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, when she was beaten to death with a metal pipe, Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units arrived and pronounced Dos Passos dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Gibert after viewing surveillance video in the area.

The suspect’s latest charges come in addition to his long list of arrests over the years. He was out on probation at the time of the attack.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner released the following statement on Thursday:

“A horrific murder of a homeless individual occurred on the streets of our city. Thankfully, the Miami Beach Police Department made an arrest within 24 hours. The suspect has an extensive criminal record and reportedly was recently released from custody on probation for prior criminal charges. Police apprehended the suspect in the City of Miami and the investigation is currently ongoing. This case is further evidence that individuals need to be held accountable for prior violent crimes for the protection of the public. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. The safety of our residents and everyone in our city is the top priority.” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner

Dos Passos’ stepfather, Victor Van Gilst, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“Our nightmare became a reality,” he said.

Van Gilst said he thinks the murder may have been a result of her gender identity.

“I believe the fact that she’s transgender had something to do with it,” he said.

But Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine said that at this time, no signs point to a hate crime.

“While our hearts go out to our LGBTQ community, because they often do find themselves as targets of this, there’s nothing that I’ve been briefed on thus far that says this victim was targeted because of their status,” said Magazine.

Officials with Pridelines said her life was valuable, regardless of how she identified.

“We want to bring attention to the issues facing the trans community, but the much larger issue, as well, of housing, and the fact that Miami does not have the sufficient resources to support our homeless community,” said Summers. “We do not have dedicated LGBTQ+ housing in Miami-Dade County.”

