SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges were filed against a 52-year-old-man who is accused of causing a horrible boat crash that claimed the life of a young woman and injured several others in Boca Chita on Labor Day of 2022.

George Pino faces counts of careless operation of a vessel causing death and serious bodily injury, which are both second degree misdemeanors.

Pino was at the helm of a boat the collided with a channel marker, which threw those on board into the water.

Seventeen-year-old Luciana Fernandez was killed in the accident.

