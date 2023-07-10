CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges were dropped against a Florida woman who was accused of shooting a man outside a Hooters restaurant.

Surveillance video from February 2021 showed the moment when Quanesha Lewis exited the Coral Gables restaurant and shot Darren Campbell twice in front of his daughter.

Lewis has since maintained that she fired in self defense.

Witnesses said they did hear Campbell make several racist threats against Lewis that night.

Campbell remains on the road to recovery.

