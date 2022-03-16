MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a man accused of making a chilling threat against his son’s school.

The charges were dropped at his court hearing, Wednesday morning.

Mark Polyakov, 37, is accused of threatening to burn down Hillel School, a private Jewish institution where his 4-year-old son once attended, over their mask mandate policy.

The attorney representing Polyakov said his client’s messages were taken out of context.

On Feb. 8, Polyakov was discussing the mask policy in a chat with other parents.

Police said Polyakov texted in the chat, “I will burn this school down,” followed by another message that read, “My attorneys are preparing.”

Polyakov said that message is a clear indication he was not making a threat against the school.

“Well, somebody’s striking a blow for the first amendment, sir,” the judge said.

“I threatened to sue the school legally,” Polyakov said. “I always had the intent to go after them with all legal matters for negligence, for whatever my understanding of the mask policy was, but in the end, what they did, was with the intent to harm me. I spent a night in jail.”

His son was also expelled from the institution.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.