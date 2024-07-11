MIAMI (WSVN) - State prosecutors dropped computer hacking charges on Thursday against the parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and Clenney herself.

She is accused of fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli, her cryptocurrency-trader boyfriend, in a Miami condo in 2022.

The decision follows Circuit Judge Laura Shearon Cruz’s ruling last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors had confiscated text messages and emails between Deborah Lyn and Kim DeWayne Clenney, their daughter, and her attorneys.

Shearon Cruz granted the motion to exclude these messages from the hacking case as the same lawyers were representing the Clenneys and their daughter at the time.

