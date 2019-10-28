Charges dropped against man falsely accused of battery after spring bar brawl

MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against an innocent man wrongfully accused of battery after a bar brawl last spring has been dropped.

Surveillance video recorded outside the bar located on the 4600 block of Flagler Street, at around 2 a.m., Sunday, March 31, showed several men starting a fight where Jorge Crusella, the man in question, got slashed in the face with a blade.

Some of them ended up rolling to the ground, including a man in a white shirt who appeared to be holding the blade or other sharp object and wielding it.

Seconds later, the video shows Crusella, who was wearing a dark green shirt at the time, coming out of the bar holding a towel against his head after getting slashed.

The man who held the knife has not yet been identified and has not yet been charged.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will not comment on the case.

