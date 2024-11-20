WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Corruption charges have been dropped against former Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and attorney William W. Riley Jr.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced it would no longer pursue the case, which included accusations of money laundering and bribery.

Prosecutors had claimed Diaz de la Portilla received significant payments for his brother’s political campaign but failed to report them as required by law.

However, officials from the state attorney’s office said there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” leading to the dismissal of the charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.