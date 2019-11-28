Chapman Partnership provides over 300 Thanksgiving meals at Miami homeless shelter

A South Florida charity handed out holiday help to those that need it most for Thanksgiving.

Chapman Partnership brought happiness to the hearts of the underprivileged, Thursday.

They provided Thanksgiving lunches at their homeless shelter in downtown Miami.

“We serve 800 men, women and children within our two centers, so Thanksgiving is a big celebration for us to give back to our residents as we do every single day,” said Wendy Viciana, outreach manager, “so we’re serving 500 men, women and children here in our downtown Miami center.”

At Chapman’s south center, 300 people got to sit down to a hot meal, and the organization also delivered more than 75 meals to other families.

