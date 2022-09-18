MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in downtown Miami.

The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations Gala on Saturday.

The event, held at the JW Marriott Marquis, featured dancing, dining and entertainment as it honored donors and volunteers who help people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s the largest fundraiser the Chapman Partnership holds. We raise over $1 million for homelessness,” said Jose Dans, the gala’s co-chair. “It’s a really important issue, especially since COVID. COVID changed our market so much, so many people were left without a place to live, and so many people live paycheck to paycheck, just a series of bad circumstances can leave somebody on the street, so we help them go back to make self-sufficient decisions, having homes and jobs.”

The gala aimed to capture the essence of resiliency through these challenging times.

