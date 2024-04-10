MIAMI (WSVN) - After decades of serving the community, Miami Fire Rescue’s current fire chief is passing the baton.

Bagpipes filled the air and the American flag flew high from an aerial truck as Joseph Zahralban retired his helmet and ax after a lifetime of service and dedication to the department.

“We gather not only to recognize his outstanding career but also to express our deepest gratitude to his family, who have stood by his side throughout this journey,” said announcer at the ceremony.

A spark ignited within Zahralban at just 18 years old. He joined the department in 1990 and served as chief for 7 years.

“It’s your drive, your passion, your energy, and your commitment, to never surrender no matter the challenge that is what makes this organization great,” said Zahralban.

LoanDepot Park was packed Wednesday as some of the best firefighters in the nation and members of the community honored the now-former chief and welcomed Chief Robert Hevia into his new role.

” I want you to hear it from me in front of all these people today, you are absolutely ready to lead us into the next generation,” said Zahralban. “Chief Hevia will now be our 20th.”

Chief Hevia played important roles within the department for years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘And I am deeply honored and humbled to be the 20th fire chief to serve our community and serve the brave men and women of our fire department,” said Hevia.

Moments like this, both men will never forget as they lead our community to excellence through service yesterday, today and for years to come.

“I am privileged to have led you and I am a better person because of you, thank you,” said Zahralban.

