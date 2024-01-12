MIAMI (WSVN) - A special ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the start of Tri-Rail service into downtown Miami.

The ceremony was held by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority and included a train ride from the Trial-Rail Corridor into MiamiCentral Station, located at 600 NW 1st Ave., where the system will share the station with Brightline.

The station needed to be retrofitted for the Tri-Rail trains, which cost $70 million.

7News’ Brandon Beyer was on the first train to downtown Miami.

The new route is meant for people who are in Broward County, as well as West Palm, who want a quick and convenient way to get to the heart of Miami.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado said the project was something they’ve been working on for years.

“Today, we get one step closer to being that Tri-county region that [Florida Department of Transportion] and the state tasked us to become in 1989, and we’re excited to do that,” Regalado said. “So, to my Broward and my West Palm partners, my Palm Beach partners, thank you so much. This really is such an important for us.”

Commuters will be able to use the new service daily starting on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.