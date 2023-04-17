MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an evening of Holocaust remembrance for South Florida’s Jewish community.

Dozens of people gathered in solidarity to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach, Sunday evening.

Holocaust survivor Jack Waksal highlighted the ceremony by giving testimony of his escape from a forced labor camp.

Also in attendance was Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who called attention to an inspirational anniversary.

“It also marks the 80th year since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: the largest, most symbolic, most important Jewish uprising and first of what would become a long and bloody fight for freedom,” she said.

The remembrance program also featured prayers, songs and a candle-lighting ceremony.

